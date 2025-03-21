Lando Norris says George Russell is playing ‘games’ with McLaren dominance claim

Lando Norris has hit back at George Russell’s claim that McLaren’s car is superior to the Red Bull that dominated Formula One by saying he thought his compatriot was “smarter than that”.

Mercedes’ Russell said on the eve of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix that Norris’ McLaren team should win every race this season.

He also suggested that McLaren’s advantage over the rest of the field is greater than the one Red Bull enjoyed when they won all but one of the 23 races staged two years ago.

But in response to his fellow Brit’s controversial comments, Norris said: “Ha! What!? A bigger advantage than the 2023 car that like won everything!? Right. I thought he was a bit smarter than that but clearly not.

“I don’t even need to say anything. I think it’s obvious enough that it’s not. George thinks he can play a lot of games but I don’t fall for any of them.

“The car clearly is not (as strong as Red Bull in 2023). It’s very good – we have got the best car – but the fact he’s been so much ‘season’s over’ after one race is a bit weird.

“But he can do whatever he wants. I am happy he thinks those things. It seems like I am in his head, as if they can’t catch up. But I let them do what they want.”

Norris dominated the season-opening race in Australia to take and early lead in the championship.

However, he qualified only sixth for Saturday’s sprint round in Shanghai, one place behind Russell. Lewis Hamilton landed his first pole position in Ferrari colours.

Asked if he will speak to Russell about his remarks, Norris said: “I’ll probably say it to him and he’ll say: ‘Oh,uh,er’ but this year especially I don’t care about any of it.

“I never really have. I find people playing games amusing. I like to click on those links because it is amusing to see what people will try to create out of nothing, especially when you know the truth.

“These games between drivers I have never understood much. It could be because I am terrible at them. But they don’t affect me in any way.”