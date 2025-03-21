Jon Lewis loses his England job in the wake of Ashes whitewash

Jon Lewis has been axed as head coach of England Women, paying the price for his team’s abject Ashes whitewash.

Lewis’ position has been hanging by a thread ever since his side were thrashed 16-0 in their multi-format series Down Under at the start of the year.

Having also overseen an error-strewn showing at last year’s T20 World Cup, when they were knocked out in the group stage, he has now been let go as part of a wide-ranging review by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Lewis has paid the price for a damaging Ashes loss (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Possible replacements will now be weighed up, with former captain Charlotte Edwards an obvious starting point given her history with the national side and an increasingly impressive coaching CV. She withdrew her name from the hat when Lewis was appointed in late 2022 but has indicated she is keen to help any rebuild.

Lewis swapped his role as fast bowling coach with England’s men in late 2022, vowing to carry over the same brand of carefree, attacking cricket, but while he maintained a strong record in bilateral assignments the side ultimately went backwards on his watch.

Having fought back from 8-0 to square the home Ashes in thrilling fashion in 2023, they saw hopes of regaining the urn crushed in a dispiriting tour.

It became clear that Australia were a stronger, smarter and more physically sharp unit but Lewis found himself mocked for his attempts at articulating that. His apparent suggestion that the picturesque Coogee to Bondi walk in Sydney reminded him of a “cultural difference” was widely lampooned.

His dismissal has looked inevitable ever since but he was eager to carry on, claiming “I haven’t finished the job I came here to do”. His employers have concluded otherwise.

Clare Connor, managing director of England Women, said: “I’d like to thank Jon for all he has given in his time as head coach.

Lewis formerly worked with the England men’s team (Simon Marper/PA)

“Under his leadership the team held off Australia to draw a thrilling 2023 Women’s Ashes – attracting record crowds with an entertaining brand of cricket – while the team’s consistent success in bilateral cricket included a remarkable eight consecutive ODI series wins for which he should take real credit.

“While the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and Women’s Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly.”