Frank Bruno recovering after reportedly falling ill on flight

Frank Bruno is recovering after reportedly falling ill while on a plane and being taken to hospital.

The 63-year-old former world heavyweight champion spent nearly two weeks in a hospital in Doha after becoming unwell on a flight that took off from Heathrow on March 3, according to the Sun.

A post from Bruno on X on that date included a picture showing him smiling while sat on a plane.

That was accompanied by the message: “Morning so the Frank Bruno World tour continues up early for a plane I don’t sleep well on planes but trying to catch up on some zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz’s.”

Bruno’s manager Dave Davies was quoted by the Sun as saying: “Frank was flying out to work in Thailand when he was taken ill on the plane at Doha.

“Medical crew attended Frank on the plane and at hospital. He’s now recovering and hopes to be back at work as soon as possible.”

An ‘Evening with Frank Bruno’ event that was scheduled for this Sunday in Manchester has been postponed.