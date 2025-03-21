Frank Bruno ‘can’t wait to get back to work’ after viral infection

Frank Bruno has thanked well-wishers and says he “can’t wait to get back to work” as he recovers from a viral infection that saw him hospitalised.

The 63-year-old former world heavyweight champion was taken to hospital in Doha, where he spent nearly two weeks, after feeling ill during a flight earlier this month.

Bruno wrote in a post on social media on Friday: “The last three weeks have been tough especially not knowing what was wrong with me and a viral infection can mean loads of things.

“At the moment I am told I cannot go to work so for the jobs last week and this weekend please accept my apology.

“The office tells me already this morning hundreds of messages from well wishers so thank you. Cant wait to get back to work.”

Having been scheduled to do talks at four events in Thailand, Bruno set off on a flight from Heathrow to Doha on March 3.

A post from Bruno on X on that date included a picture showing him smiling while sat on a plane. That was accompanied by the message: “Morning so the Frank Bruno World tour continues up early for a plane I don’t sleep well on planes but trying to catch up on some zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz’s.”

He subsequently started to feel unwell and after receiving medical attention on the aircraft was taken to a Doha hospital where he was diagnosed with a viral infection.

After a near two-week stay, he is now continuing his recovery back in the UK.

It is hoped Bruno, whose ‘evening with’ event in Manchester scheduled for this Sunday has been postponed, will be able to fulfil commitments in the UK from May.

Bruno’s manager Dave Davies said: “Frank was flying out to work in Thailand when he was taken ill on the plane at Doha.

“Medical crew attended Frank on the plane and at hospital. He’s now recovering and hopes to be back at work as soon as possible.”