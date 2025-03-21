Emma Raducanu ended coaching trial because of ‘pressure’, says Vladimir Platenik

Vladimir Platenik cited Emma Raducanu’s troubled mental state for her decision to end their coaching trial after only two weeks.

The former US Open champion had announced she would be working with experienced Slovakian Platenik ahead of a first-round loss in Indian Wells, with the expectation it would continue for at least a few months.

But, after working together in the build-up to the Miami Open, Raducanu decided before her opening match – a comprehensive victory over Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii – that the partnership was not heading in the right direction.

Emma Raducanu celebrates victory over Sayaka Ishii (Lynne Sladky/AP)

It has been a difficult year so far for the 22-year-old, whose previous partnership with Nick Cavaday ended because of the coach’s ill health, while she was then left cowering in tears on court in Dubai because of the presence of a “fixated” man.

Platenik told the BBC: “I totally understand Emma, she’s not in an easy position. The world is looking at her after the US Open and everybody is expecting – including herself – what she is going to do next.

“So for me it’s absolutely understandable that she’s under a lot of pressure. She told me she was feeling stressed.

“There are no hard feelings from my side. She finished the relationship in a fair way, maybe too quickly, but this is tennis, this is sport. We need to respect that.

“She was not feeling OK, and that was her decision. I didn’t want to go into deeper communication about that. I think the player needs to feel good, and the player needs to make a decision. Sometimes you make a good decision, and sometimes bad.”

Raducanu cut a relaxed and happy figure at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round for the first time, so it is concerning to hear Platenik’s assessment.

He, nevertheless, believes the pair made good progress in their short time together, adding: “I was very happy because I really must say that I never had a player improving that fast.”

Raducanu is being helped in Miami by mentor Jane O’Donoghue and Lawn Tennis Association coach Colin Beecher.