The key talking points ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier against Albania

New boss Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his first England match as World Cup qualification begins against Albania on Friday evening.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the Group K qualifier at Wembley.

Tuchel’s first game

Having been named Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in October and started the role on New Year’s Day, Tuchel is at long last taking charge of his first England game. Friday’s match against Albania is the first stop on the road to next summer’s World Cup in North America and a sell-out crowd is heading to Wembley for the start of this new era. England’s previous 10 permanent managers have opened their reigns with victories, with Sir Bobby Robson the last to fail to do so. Only Sir Alf Ramsey, whose World Cup heroics Tuchel is looking to replicate, lost his first match.

Premier League is the way for Tuchel

Tuchel wants his England side to mirror the Premier League way (Nick Potts/PA)

Tuchel has cited his intention of playing the Premier League way, which will see England adopt an attacking, physical and exciting style, which will be music to the ears of fans who were frustrated by Gareth Southgate’s pragmatic approach. But the German still has the same problem Southgate had in devising a set-up which can utilise his plethora of attacking options. It remains to be seen where the returning Jordan Henderson will fit into his plans and whether he will have a prominent role on the pitch or whether it will be more a cheerleader role.

Another Albania walkover?

Albania are managed by former Arsenal defender Sylvinho (Mark Kerton/PA)

The statistics do not make pretty reading for the visitors. England have won all six previous encounters and only have a better 100 per cent record against Malta, San Marino and Luxembourg. Albania have only managed to score just once in those meetings and have never won a competitive match against a nation in the top 10 of FIFA’s world rankings. However, Tuchel says “there is no such thing as easy matches anymore” and is prepared for the side 65th in the world to make life tough on Friday. Albania, coached by former Arsenal and Brazil left-back Sylvinho, played at last summer’s Euros.