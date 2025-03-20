Matt Doherty winner gives Republic of Ireland advantage over Bulgaria

Finn Azaz and Matt Doherty scored first-half headers as the Republic of Ireland battled back to beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the first leg of their Nations League play-off.

Marin Petkov fired the hosts into an early lead at a sparsely-populated Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv but midfielder Azaz quickly levelled with his first international goal.

Right-back Doherty, who before the game played down talk of a rift with manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, completed the comeback by nodding home the winner in the 42nd minute.

The deserved victory was a third from seven games under Icelandic coach Hallgrimsson as his side took a small step towards preserving their League B status ahead of Sunday’s return match in Dublin.

Ireland were back in action for the first time since being hammered 5-0 by England in November.

Troy Parrott was preferred to Evan Ferguson in attack as part of seven changes from Wembley, while Caoimhin Kelleher retained his place in goal ahead of the fit-again Gavin Bazunu.

Hallgrimsson’s men began in the ascendancy but, in a game which kicked off at 9.45pm local time, were caught napping as Bulgaria snatched a sixth-minute lead.

Filip Krastev produced a neat turn away from Dara O’Shea on the edge of the box and then delightfully rolled the ball back for Levski Sofia player Petkov to fire a precise, left-footed finish into the net via the base of the right post.

Ireland, who – like their hosts – registered only three goals in six matches during the group phase, were temporarily stunned by the opener before levelling 15 minutes later.

Robbie Brady’s deep, left-wing cross was volleyed back across goal by Parrott, leaving unmarked Middlesbrough man Azaz with a simple headed finish from inside the six-yard box.

Finn Azaz was also on target (Tony Uzunov/AP)

Captain Nathan Collins was narrowly unable to convert when Parrott dragged a decent opening across goal and Kelleher saved from Anton Nedyalkov before approximately 1,000 travelling fans were celebrating again three minutes shy of half-time.

Josh Cullen’s diagonal delivery into the area tempted Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov off his line but he was beaten to the ball by Doherty, who bravely glanced into the unguarded net.

Aberdeen keeper Mitov was left writhing in pain following his misjudgement and then replaced for the second half by Plamen Iliev.

Bulgaria finished runners-up to Northern Ireland in group C3 on the back of a 5-0 thrashing in Belfast and endured a chaotic build-up to this match amid speculation about the potential resignation of manager Ilian Iliev.

The hosts started the second period positively but were unable to threaten Kelleher’s goal before the contest became a scrappy affair, punctuated by yellow cards and injuries, including a bloodied nose for Brady.

Jason Knight avoided a second booking after unintentionally catching Leeds midfielder Ilia Gruev and was then replaced by debutant Rocco Vata as Hallgrimsson made five substitutions in quick succession.

Ireland created little in a largely forgettable second period.

But the visitors also rarely looked like conceding as they comfortably held on to take a slender advantage back to the Aviva Stadium.