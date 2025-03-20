Luke Littler hits nine-dart-finish en route to Premier League win in Cardiff

Luke Littler crowned a third Premier League win of the season with a nine-dart leg in his 6-4 final win over Michael van Gerwen.

Littler sent the Cardiff crowd wild with perfect darts in the fourth leg, and the 18-year-old had to be at his brilliant best to ward off a revitalised Van Gerwen.

The world champion hit a remarkable 10 180s and returned a match average of 112.50 to extend his Premier League lead to six points.

“I didn’t even realise the double 15 was in until Huw (Ware, referee) shouted it,” said reigning Premier League champion Littler of his final shot.

“I hit one two weeks ago at the Pro Tour and I went the treble 17, double 15 route after missing double 12 numerous times last year.

“So I think that’s the new route to go for this year.

“You’ve seen players in the world championships hit the nine and go out in that game, so I had to focus after that.

Luke Littler claimed his third win in seven Premier League nights this season (David Davies/PA)

“Michael won the next two legs but I managed to get back into it.

“It’s good to pick up another nightly win, more crucial points, and to have a six-point over Luke (Humphries) is a good boost for myself.”

In a match of the highest quality – Van Gerwen also hit four maximums and averaged 101.41 – Littler set the pattern by breaking the first throw of the match in 15 darts.

Van Gerwen responded instantly, but Littler broke again in 12 darts before extending a two-leg cushion with his perfect leg.

The see-saw nature of the continued as Van Gerwen levelled with the help of a bullseye finish, but Littler replied in kind and moved through the gears after being pulled back at 4-4.

Littler had earlier defeated Rob Cross 6-2 at the semi-final stage after eliminating Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in low-key affair in his first game.

Van Gerwen conquered Chris Dobey and Humphries to reach his first Premier League final of the season.

Dobey was no match for Van Gerwen in his 6-2 semi-final defeat, but the Dutchman showed extraordinary resilience to stun Humphries.

World number out Humphries took out 121 in the opening leg and led 3-0 and 4-1.

But Van Gerwen turned the tide with 10 and 11-dart legs and rattled off five straight legs to win.

Gerwyn Price disappointed in front of his home Welsh crowd (David Davies/PA)

Gerwyn Price’s homecoming fell flat as Rob Cross silenced the Welsh crowd with a dramatic 6-5 victory.

The Iceman fought back to level after trailing 5-2, but Cross took out 170 in the decider with Price waiting on a double.

Stephen Bunting suffered a 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Dobey and remains rock bottom without a point.