Influx of big-money track competitions ‘better late than never’ for Amber Anning

British Olympic medallist Amber Anning is convinced the recent influx of big-money track competitions is exactly what her sport needs.

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian last week announced his lucrative women’s-only meet, Athlos, would be returning for a second edition in October, while Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, set to award over USD $12 million (£9.2m) in prize money, premieres next month.

Sprinter Anning, who won Olympic bronze medals with the mixed and women’s 4×400 metres relay teams in Paris, welcomes the innovative formats.

“I love it. I think it’s been a long time coming,” she told the PA news agency. “I’m quite surprised it’s happening now, but I’m glad it’s better late than never.

“I think it’s exciting. Track needs a little bit more competitiveness and something a bit out of the ordinary. I just think it helps elevate the sport, helps get more eyes on it, gets people more involved.

“I always feel like the only time people are tuning into track is that Olympic cycle, so now it’s working out what can we do to keep people attracted post Olympics?

“How can we keep people engaged in the sport throughout the year so that even when it gets to the Olympics, there’s even more eyes on us? Having these leagues like this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Athlos last year featured a headline performance by Megan Thee Stallion as part of its entertainment-forward sport-meets-culture ethos.

Anning is open to participating, but for now will be looking to get her maiden professional season back on track at this weekend’s world indoor championships in China after an unfortunate European indoors.

The 24-year-old won her 400 metres heat in an impressive 51.03, but was subsequently disqualified for a lane infringement, then bounced back to claim relay silver.

She will now be setting her sights on the podium in Nanjing, where Anning’s season’s-best 50.57 is the third-fastest in the 15-strong field.

“People keep saying, ‘Oh, it’s redemption’. This might be a sign, just go out there,” said Anning. “I just didn’t really want to end my indoor season like that. Obviously I had the high of the relay, but individually, I had my individual goals and I feel like I haven’t hit them yet.

“I want to stay focused, stay hungry and have the same kind of mentality I had going into Europeans. It’s a world title, which everyone wants, and I’m just aiming to go out there and perform.”

Arkansas-based Anning, like three-time Olympic relay medallist Dina Asher-Smith, agrees it can be difficult to grapple with outside – and uniquely British – perception of what it means to take home a medal as part of a quartet in a largely individual sport.

But she added: “I tell everyone it’s a small per cent who can become Olympians, but an even smaller per cent who can get on the podium and get a medal.

Anning collected two relay medals in Paris (Martin Rickett/PA)

“And an Olympic medal is an Olympic medal, no matter what colour or what event. We always strive for that individual success in track, but we have that team aspect with the relay.

“It’s an accomplishment. Some people will never see an Olympic medal. I feel like that’s what you have to remember. You are amongst a small percentage who got one.

“I should be grateful and it’s an honour. An absolute honour.”