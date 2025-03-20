Heimir Hallgrimsson pleased for ‘fantastic’ Matt Doherty after win in Bulgaria

Heimir Hallgrimsson singled out “fantastic” match-winner Matt Doherty for special praise after the Republic of Ireland battled back to beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the first leg of their Nations League play-off.

Right-back Doherty, who before the game played down talk of a rift with manager Hallgrimsson, marked his return to the starting XI by bravely heading home the decisive goal in the 42nd minute in Plovdiv.

Marin Petkov had fired the hosts into a surprise early lead at a sparsely-populated Hristo Botev Stadium before Finn Azaz quickly nodded the visitors level with his first international goal.

The deserved victory was a third from seven games under Hallgrimsson as his side took a small step towards preserving their League B status ahead of Sunday’s return match in Dublin.

Doherty was involved in the build-up to Azaz’s 21st-minute equaliser, which was assisted by Troy Parrott following a Robbie Brady cross, and then beat Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to the ball to finish Josh Cullen’s diagonal delivery into the area.

“It was a good collective performance today,” said Hallgrimsson.

“I would say Matt Doherty had a really good game, also scored and it was a fantastic run from deep and a brave, brave header.

“He had a big part in the first goal as well, quick thinking, a quick diagonal ball to Robbie Brady for the delivery and the cross.

“Sometimes the goalscorers and those who contributed get the biggest praise.

“It was his 49th cap, hopefully he will get his 50th – at least he could get his 50th – back home in Ireland.

Ireland’s Matt Doherty (left) celebrates (Tony Uzunov/AP)

“But it was a collective (performance), there were many good performances.”

Wolves player Doherty was recalled as part of seven changes to the Ireland team thrashed 5-0 by England in November.

The 33-year-old had publicly expressed frustration with his omission from the squad for Nations League games against Finland and Greece the previous month.

Ahead of Thursday evening’s match, Doherty said he stood by his comments but insisted he had a “good relationship” with Hallgrimsson.

“He was fantastic and we ask that from our senior players, to share their experiences, it’s a young squad,” Hallgrimsson said of Doherty.

“It’s important to have a mix and a good blend of experienced and young players.”

Ireland began in the ascendancy but, in a game which kicked off at 9.45pm local time, were caught napping as Bulgaria snatched a sixth-minute lead.

Filip Krastev produced a neat turn away from Dara O’Shea on the edge of the box and then delightfully rolled the ball back for Levski Sofia player Petkov to fire a precise, left-footed finish into the net via the base of the right post.

“From their first attack, of course it’s a little bit shock (to fall behind),” said Hallgrimsson.

“We showed real character coming back, dominating the rest of the half and scoring two goals.”