Flamboyant Eddie Jordan banged the F1 drum and gave Michael Schumacher his debut

Eddie Jordan, the flamboyant Formula One team owner who handed Michael Schumacher his debut in the sport, has died.

The Irishman revealed in December he was suffering with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

And ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, it was announced by his family that Jordan, who also worked as television pundit for BBC and Channel 4, had died at the age of 76.

Damon Hill, left, and Heinz-Harald Frentzen, right, drove for Eddie Jordan’s Formula One team (Peter Jordan/PA)

Jordan’s team – which he named after himself – entered 250 races between 1991 and 2005. They won four times, with Damon Hill leading home Jordan’s best-ever result – a one-two finish at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix.

Jordan, known to the those in the sport as EJ, also handed Schumacher his first ever drive at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. Schumacher went on to win a record-breaking seven world championships – an accomplishment only matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Edmund Patrick Jordan was born in Dublin on March 30, 1948 to parents’ Eileen and Paddy.

After briefly considering becoming a priest and resisting family pressure to enter dentistry, Jordan took up a six-week accountancy course at the College of Commerce in Dublin where he began work for the Bank of Ireland.

But in 1971, his attention turned to motor racing, and Jordan won the Irish Kart Championship before moving up to Formula Ford and then Formula Three. But after he failed to realise his dream as a driver he set up Eddie Jordan Racing in 1979 – entering teams in British F3 – where he hired Martin Brundle and Johnny Herbert – and later Formula 3000.

F1 was on Jordan’s radar and in 1991 he founded Jordan Grand Prix with his team soon earning a reputation for punching above his weight. He then made the signing of his life to lure a relative unknown in Schumacher to drive for him in Spa-Francorchamps.

Jordan’s regular driver, Bertrand Gachot was sidelined after he assaulted a London taxi driver. The paddock was stunned by Schumacher’s remarkable debut where he qualified seventh, beating his established team-mate Andrea de Cesaris. A star was born.

But Schumacher’s time at Jordan lasted just one event with Flavio Briatore controversially moving to sign the German for Benetton at the next round in Monza. Schumacher would win two titles at Benetton and a further five championships for Ferrari.

However, undeterred by his star loss, Jordan became a force to be recognised in F1 without ever winning the top prize. Hill, a landmark signing for Jordan having arrived just two years after winning the world championship, led home Michael Schumacher’s brother Ralf, in a superb one-two finish for the team at a rain-hit Spa-Francorchamps race – one Michael ironically was leading comfortably before he crashed into the back of David Coulthard.

It marked the highlight of Jordan’s career before his team eventually ran out of cash, selling up to Midland in 2005.

Jordan returned to the paddock four years later as part of BBC’s return to the sport in 2009. He would also go on to work as a pundit for Channel 4 and briefly as a presenter of Top Gear. He would also combine his love of music with motor racing, playing the drums in his band, Eddie and the Robbers, at numerous British Grands Prix.

Eddie Jordan played the drums during the 2002 Grand Prix Party at The Royal Albert Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

In what would prove to be one of his final acts, Jordan, in his role as Adrian Newey’s manager, helped seal the design guru’s staggering £20million-a-season deal from Red Bull to Aston Martin last year, making him one of the best-paid figures in British sport. Jordan also led a consortium that bought London Irish earlier this year.

On his Formula For Success podcast with Coulthard, where he revealed his diagnosis in December, Jordan said: “This is a little message to everybody listening to this, don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life you have got chances. Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. Look after your body, guys.”

Jordan leaves his wife, Marie and children Zoe, Miki, Zak and Kyle.