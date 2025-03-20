Ex-Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 76

Former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan has died aged 76, his family have announced.

The Irishman revealed in December he was suffering with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

A statement from Jordan’s family released to the PA news agency read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

“EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Jordan’s team – which he named after himself – entered 250 races between 1991 and 2005.

They won four times with Damon Hill leading home Jordan’s best-ever result – a one-two finish at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix.

Jordan also handed Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, with the German going on to win a record-breaking seven world championships – an accomplishment only matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula One family are with his family and loved ones.”

Jordan sold his F1 team in 2005, and returned to the paddock four years later as part of BBC’s coverage. He went on to work as a pundit for Channel 4 and briefly as a presenter of Top Gear.

Presenter Jake Humphrey, who worked alongside Jordan at the BBC, tweeted: “Utterly devastated. EJ has left us. Formula One won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races.

“More important than race wins though, he won hearts. I will never forget how his face would always light up whenever he saw a Jordan GP jacket, flag or cap, as we travelled the world together years after the team had been sold.

“His greatest achievements were Mikki, Zoe, Kyle and Zak. His incredible 4 kids who share his spirit. His wife Marie is one of the strongest, most wonderful women I have ever met.

“The 4 years we spent together hosting F1 on the BBC were greatest of my career. Wing-walking, scooter riding, car driving madness that I know he loved deeply.

“His incredible spirit and love of life lives on in me, and my children who were lucky enough to meet him and hear all about him.

“Eddie lit up a room whenever he entered it. That is a lesson for us all – be the light in the room.

“I was lucky enough to share one final, cherished meal with him and his boys a few months ago. It was special. We talked about me doing one final interview with him.

“Sadly that will never happen. As I left his final words were ‘I love you brother’. The world seems a little less bright this morning.”