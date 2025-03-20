Emma Raducanu parts company with coach Vlado Platenik after two-week trial

Emma Raducanu has parted company with coach Vlado Platenik after a 14-day trial, the PA news agency understands.

The British number two worked with the Slovakian coach at Indian Wells earlier this month but Platenik was absent as Raducanu started her Miami Open campaign with a straight-sets win on Wednesday.

PA understands the pair have parted ways as Raducanu felt the new partnership was not heading in the right direction.

Raducanu, who will start the search for a new coach, looked in top form on the court in Florida as she breezed past Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii 6-2 6-1 to set up a second-round meeting with eighth seed Emma Navarro.

The 2021 US Open champion reeled off nine games in a row from 2-2 in the first set before going on to record her first victory since dealing with a stalker at the Dubai Open last month.

“I’m very pleased to have got through that, it’s not easy to play someone in the first round who’s younger, dangerous and in good form,” Raducanu told Sky Sports.

“I’m really proud of how I competed today, it hasn’t been easy for me coming into this but I think I put out a really good performance.”

Raducanu faces American Navarro in the next round.

“It’s going to be an extremely challenging match,” she added.

“I think it will be a match where she’s probably in better form, so I think I can go out and try and express myself and compete for every point.

“She’s a great person. I think on the tour she’s someone I warm to and would like to say ‘hello’ to, so it will be a double Emma whenever we play.”

Raducanu is the last British woman standing in the tournament after Katie Boulter was beaten 6-4 6-2 by American Peyton Stearns.

Boulter asserted herself with a 3-1 first-set lead before Stearns adjusted to pick up four straight games and lead 5-3.

The 28-year-old took the next game but went on to lose the set and Stearns went on to dominate the second to comfortably advance into the next round.

British qualifier Billy Harris also bowed out after conceding two late breaks to go down 6-7 6-3 2-6 to American wildcard Eliot Spizzirri.

Nick Kyrgios came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Mackenzie McDonald – his first ATP Tour victory since 2022.

The Australian is glad to be back but will not be getting carried away.

“To come off and get a win and feel like I belong again was special,” he said. “I never thought I would play tennis again to be brutally honest with you.

“I was having conversations with my camp and my team…and I said ‘I don’t know how long I can keep doing this for’. This (win) puts some petrol in the tank but I need to be realistic and see how my wrist feels tomorrow because it is a grind out here.”