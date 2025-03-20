Aaron Ramsey ruled out of Wales’ upcoming matches after hamstring surgery

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has undergone surgery to repair a damaged hamstring.

Ramsey was injured playing for Cardiff last week, ruling him out of Wales’ opening World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.

On Thursday, Ramsey posted a picture on social media of his leg in a brace with the caption ‘Road to Recovery’.

Aaron Ramsey’s second spell at Cardiff has been blighted by injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The PA news agency understands Ramsey had the operation at a Cardiff hospital on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal and Juventus midfield Ramsey has been plagued by injuries since rejoining Cardiff in the summer of 2023.

The 34-year-old missed five months of this season with a hamstring problem after being injured playing for Wales in September.

He has started only 13 league games in his second spell at hometown club Cardiff – the club where he began his career – and is now likely to miss the rest of the Bluebirds’ season.

Athletes can often resume running six weeks after hamstring surgery, so Ramsey could potentially be fit for Wales’ World Cup games against Liechtenstein and Belgium in June.