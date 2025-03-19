Scottie Scheffler confident form is improving as he gears up for Masters defence

Scottie Scheffler has warned his rivals that he has “figured out” the reasons behind his comparatively slow start to the season.

By this time last year Scheffler had won the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five shots and become the first player to win back-to-back Players Championship titles at Sawgrass.

The world number one went on to win a total of nine times in 2024, including an Olympic gold medal in Paris, but has yet to rediscover such form this year after his return to action was delayed by a hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner.

Scottie Scheffler won nine times in 2024, including an Olympic gold medal in Paris (John Walton/PA)

“I think it would be silly to say that it didn’t set me back a little bit because I had to take a good amount of time off,” Scheffler said of the puncture wound to his right palm.

“I’m a right-handed golfer. So any sort of injury you have to that hand, especially a surgical one is going to have some sort of effect.

“But each day, my hand continues to improve. My body continues to get back to where it needs to be and I think my swing is coming around, as well. So I’m definitely excited about the improvements that I’m making.”

Scheffler’s results this season have been far from disastrous, with two top 10s and a worst finish of 25 in five events to date, although his frustration has been evident on more than one occasion.

Scheffler is not worried about his form (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

“As you said, the results this year have been decent,” he added.

“I feel like I’m really close to playing some really nice golf again. I’ve got another good week of prep here at home and I felt like we learned a lot last week at Sawgrass.

“I’m definitely excited about the things that we kind of figured out when we were in Jacksonville.”

Scheffler was speaking on a teleconference ahead of his Masters title defence next month, during which his choice of menu for the traditional Champions’ Dinner was revealed.

“It’s a little bit more of the same,” Scheffler said. “My favourite foods haven’t changed too much but there’s a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff.

“My dad’s meatballs made the menu – that was always my favourite thing growing up. Then my coach Randy makes the best chilli so I think they are trying to use his recipe.

“I think we’re doing ribeye again and some red fish and tequila and bourbon this time. It should be a fun night, fun meal and very excited about being able to host a Champions’ Dinner again.”