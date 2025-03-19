Leonardo Bonucci says Thomas Tuchel ‘can bring England to great success’

Leonardo Bonucci has backed new boss Thomas Tuchel to help get England over the line four years after the former Italy defender helped deny them European Championship glory.

Football went to Rome rather than coming home after the rearranged Euro 2020 final went the distance at Wembley, where Luke Shaw’s early opener was cancelled out by the Azzurri centre-back.

Bonucci was also among those to score in the shoot-out as Italy went on to triumph on penalties, extending England’s long wait to join Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup heroes in immortality.

Gareth Southgate’s men again fell at the final hurdle against Spain at last year’s Euros, with Tuchel handed the reins as they look to finally get their hands on silverware at next summer’s World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel began work as England boss on New Year’s Day (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if the new England boss can help the national team get over the line, Bonucci told PA: “Yeah. I like Tuchel very much, the way he has managed groups like PSG and Chelsea.

“I really think he can bring England to great success in the near future.”

Tuchel is preparing for his first match in charge as World Cup qualification begins against Albania this Friday at Wembley, where Bonucci felt Italy’s mentality was key to their Euros triumph in 2021.

“Funnily enough, it was actually almost like a blessing that England scored at the very beginning because in a way it flattened the hunger of the England team,” he said. “Eventually Italy took over and touched the sky.

Leonardo Bonucci (right) celebrates winning the Euro 2020 final at Wembley (PA)

“It’s definitely a matter of mentality. Let’s not forget that many players on the Italian team were players that won in a club level.

“That’s something that really helps in crucial moments, or even most struggling moments.”

Bonucci is preparing to play in England for the first time since then as part of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 at Old Trafford on Sunday 15 June.

“It will be great to put the boots back on and especially in England, where I’ve got great memories from my last match,” Bonucci said with a grin. “I am very excited and can’t wait for the first whistle.

“I already spoken to our captain, Alessandro del Piero, who played last year, and told me all about it and what a great event it was. That made it even more exciting for me to be a part of it.”