From feeling happy to changing nappy as Jeremiah Azu is grounded by fatherhood

British sprinter Jeremiah Azu’s first major international title high lasted only as long as his newborn son’s nappy.

Fresh from claiming 60 metres gold at the European indoor athletics championships in the Netherlands this month, Azu returned to Wales and was thrust right back into dad duty.

One-week-old Azaire, as it turned out, had different priorities than admiring his father’s shiny new prize.

“He was asleep when I got home, and that same night he had an explosion,” said Azu from Nanjing, China, where he will fight for 60m world indoor gold this weekend.

“So straight back. King of Europe, and then straight on the nappies. I got back at like 11pm (then) 1am, I’m holding the baby, thinking, ‘wow, life comes at you fast.’”

The 23-year-old became the first Briton since Richard Kilty in 2017 to claim European indoor 60 metres gold when he crossed the line in a personal best 6.49 seconds in Appledoorn.

Azu – also the first Welshman to run 100 metres in under 10 seconds – will now look to snap up his second major international title in China.

It follows a whirlwind trip home which allowed him to spend time with his new arrival and partner Terri.

He also made a pit stop at the church – sporting GB kit as he sang in the worship band – that remains a vital part of his life, particularly now that he has left his former training setup in Italy and returned to the guidance of coach Helen James.

Pastor’s son Azu thinks growing up in such a connected faith community has helped him with elements of new fatherhood – namely the lack of sleep and routine – that might disturb an athlete more accustomed to being a creature of habit.

He said: “We had a lot of conversations before, but I think when the baby actually arrives, those conversations kind of go out the window, because it’s a new challenge for us both.

“New emotions that we’re both feeling, new challenges that we’re going through. But yeah, we’ve got, like, a good team partnership around it.

“I think the way I’ve been brought up a lot of random stuff just comes up. With our family, there’s always someone that needs a hand, and with the church, there’s always someone that needs some sort of help.

“So I’m kind of used to, for example, going to a training session, thinking I’m going home, and all of a sudden I’ve got to help somebody move house, or these, like, type of things. So I’m kind of just used to going with the flow with things.”

Steadfast faith also helped Azu after his Olympic debut last summer did not go to plan.

He was disqualified for a false start in the 100 metres heats, a disappointment he has now firmly consigned to history.

Azu does not feel he has anything to prove to anyone but himself, and is bursting with confidence ahead of taking on the world this week.

He added: “I’m always going into everything thinking I can win. Coming in with the (second) fastest time, I guess there’s a sense of pressure, but I kind of like that feeling.

“I’m definitely capable of doing something special, so I don’t see why I can’t walk away with the gold.”