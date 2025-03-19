Edinburgh to host Grand Depart for 2027 Tour de France

The Tour de France is set to start in Scotland for the first time as part of a historic dual Grand Depart coming to the UK in 2027.

Cyclists taking part in the 114th edition of Le Tour will set off from the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, it was announced on Wednesday on the city’s Royal Mile.

The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will both visit the UK in 2027, the first time both the men’s and women’s Grand Departs will be held in the same country.

The men’s Tour de France will begin in Edinburgh, with further route details for both the men’s and women’s events to be announced in the autumn.

Scotland, England and Wales will share six stages of the cycling event: three each for the men’s and women’s races.

The project involves a partnership between bodies such as British Cycling, UK Sport and the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, all three of which have committed to making funds available to supplement private finance.

Scottish Cycling chief executive Nick Rennie said: “It’s hard to underestimate the scale of today’s announcement and the impact it will have on cycling in Scotland.

“For the Tour de France to not only visit, but start in Scotland, is a huge milestone, not only for cycling but for sport in Scotland, so a huge thank you and congratulations to everyone who has played a role in making this a reality.

“Over the last decade, Scotland has continued to build a reputation as an outstanding major event host, with the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships further enhancing this.

“What that event 18 months ago did was raise people’s awareness of the different types of cycling available, and that cycling is truly for everyone.

“With the Commonwealth Games returning to Glasgow next summer, and the Tour de France Grand Depart taking place in Edinburgh 12 months later, we really are in a golden era for cycling in Scotland.

“It goes without saying that Scottish Cycling will be doing everything it can to use these iconic moments to get more people on bikes, enjoying our great sport.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney said: “It is a tremendous honour to welcome the Tour de France to Scotland. We know it is one of the most iconic and inspiring contests in sport, and that Scotland provides the perfect stage for major events.

“Hosting the Tour promises to be a unique opportunity to showcase our country to its many fans around the world as part of a timeline of incredible sporting events in Scotland from 2026 to 2028.”

Christian Prudhomme, general director of the Tour de France, said: “The Tour de France and the UK share a rich history, and I am delighted to bring the Grand Depart to the country in 2027.

“Britain has always welcomed the Tour with enthusiasm and pride, and this collaboration across England, Scotland, and Wales promises to make the event even more special.”