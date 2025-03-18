UK Athletics and man plead not guilty over death of Paralympian

UK Athletics and a 77-year-old man have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the death of a Paralympian who was hit on the head by a metal pole during training in 2017.

Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was injured at Newham Leisure Centre in east London on July 11, 2017 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was training in preparation to represent his country in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when part of a throwing cage fell on him.

Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, of Leytonstone, east London, pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Keith Davies (Lucy North/PA)

UK Athletics Limited, the national governing body for athletics, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

UK Athletics Limited was represented by Simon Antrobus KC, who entered the pleas on behalf of the organisation.

An eight-week trial was set for October 12, 2026 at the Old Bailey.

A case management hearing is to take place at the same court on December 12, 2025.

Davies was released on unconditional bail.