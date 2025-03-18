It feels good – Tom Lawrence happy to return to Wales squad under Craig Bellamy

Tom Lawrence is aiming to make a World Cup impact after fearing his Wales career was over following a falling-out with previous manager Rob Page.

Rangers forward Lawrence has not played for Wales since a friendly win over Mexico in March 2021, and his former Derby boss Wayne Rooney suggested Page had ignored the player due to a “bit of history” between the pair.

But the 31-year-old has been recalled by Page’s successor Craig Bellamy as Wales begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with fixtures against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.

Tom Lawrence, left, won his last cap for Wales in 2021 (David Davies/PA)

Asked about his absence under Page – who was sacked last June – and whether his Wales chances were slipping away, the 23-cap Lawrence said: “Yeah, I mean it all depends what manager was in charge.

“He had his own way of doing things and I wasn’t to be a part of that. For what reason, you’d have to ask him.

“I asked that same question, he couldn’t give me it. I’m a pretty simple guy. When someone’s not honest with me, then I don’t have all the respect in the world for them.

“There were questions I asked that weren’t answered and that was the way it went.

Former Wales manager Rob Page sidelined Lawrence after falling out with the Rangers player (David Davies/PA)

“I don’t think I need to go into it completely. Let’s just say we didn’t see eye to eye in certain things.”

Asked if being in international exile was a source of regret, Lawrence replied: “Absolutely not. I did everything I could while I was here, while he (Page) was the manager.

“We were in a training camp (before the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 tournament) and he’d made a decision. That was his decision, not mine.”

Lawrence, sidelined for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup under Page, also missed Wales’ run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals after sustaining an ankle injury at a pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

But the Wrexham-born Manchester United product is in a good place right now.

After winning his Wales recall, Lawrence scored the decisive penalty in the Europa League victory over Fenerbahce and came off the bench on Sunday as Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 at Parkhead.

“It’s not been a bad week, has it?” said Lawrence. “Quarter-finals next against Bilbao in the Europa League and an Old Firm win on Sunday.

“It feels like I’ve not been gone that long. When you’re back here everyone’s together, so it feels good.

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has recalled Lawrence after being in regular contact with him (Ben Birchall/PA)

“There’s a few younger ones than when I was last here, I’ve got a few more grey hairs, new staff, new manager. I’ve been watching the games and they’ve been brilliant so far.

“It’s just adapting now to how the manager wants me to play and the team to play, it’s just taking everything in.

“I’m four years older since I was last here. I’ve played in a lot of big games since I’ve been at Rangers and that’s only going to help you. Hopefully, I can help the team here.”

Wales, who topped their Nations League group in the autumn and are unbeaten in Bellamy’s six games in charge, host Kazakhstan in Cardiff on Saturday before playing North Macedonia away three days later.