England train for World Cup qualifiers without Cole Palmer

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer was absent as England trained fully for the first time under Thomas Tuchel ahead of forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Palmer is yet to join up with Tuchel’s 26-man group as he remains at Chelsea for further assessment on an injury picked up ahead of Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the weekend games, but Palmer’s fitness concern was pre-empted by the late call-up of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on Sunday.

All other players took part in Tuesday’s session at St George’s Park as Tuchel worked with all of his players for the first time.

The German conducted a short session on Monday but not everyone, including Newcastle’s Dan Burn, took part as they had played for their clubs the previous day.

A senior squad of 26 players were joined by Under-21s trio Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Wharton and Liam Delap as the competition to impress Tuchel begins in earnest.

Tuchel’s reign starts with a World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday followed by a second game at Wembley on Monday, with Latvia the opponents.