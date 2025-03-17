Rasmus Hojlund hungry for more goals after ending drought at Leicester

Rasmus Hojlund is hungry for more after ending his three-month wait for a goal in Manchester United’s convincing win at Leicester.

The 22-year-old has been through some frustrating fallow periods since joining from Atalanta in August 2023, leading to questions about the £64million deal that could reach £72million with add-ons.

Hojlund was always seen as a rough diamond by United and has often lacked the requisite service, but the doubters only grew during a long scoreless run that started in December.

The Denmark international ended his 21-match wait for a goal stretching three months by emphatically setting Ruben Amorim’s side on their way to a 3-0 win at King Power Stadium and immediately targeted more.

Put to Hojlund that there looked a lot of relief in his celebration, he said: “Yeah, of course. I’m happy, but it’s not all about goals.

“I’m obviously very happy to get my goal and it gives me a lot of confidence.

“I think it comes down to my performances as well. I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to, and we’re still adapting to a new system and some new positions.

“But I think I’ve been growing into it lately and starting to look a bit better.

Rasmus Hojlund battles for the ball during the win at Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But again, yeah, just happy to get on a scoresheet today and I’m sure they will come more now.”

Hojlund feels a growing connection with team-mates as head coach Amorim, who succeeded Erik ten Hag in November, looks to get the best out of his players.

“I see it as a good step on the way, but I just want to keep improving and keep being better,” he said.

“I know I’m not the finished article, but I just want to keep going and keep becoming even better and I’m sure I’ll get even better and score even more goals if I just focus on that.

“(Amorim) wants me to stretch the pitch, I think that’s quite obvious and get me into the channels and keep keeping the centre-backs occupied. That’s what I’m trying to do. I think I’ve got a good amount of speed and yeah, that’s what I’m here for.”

As Hojlund and United head into the international break with a spring in their step, Leicester know it is almost certainly a case of when rather than if they are relegated.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes sit nine points adrift with nine to play, with a trip to Manchester City next up before games against Newcastle, Brighton and Liverpool.

“We have to keep getting up and believing in our work and try our best every game,” former United assistant and interim boss Van Nistelrooy said.

“The gap is big, it’s nine points, we know that, and the players were very disappointed in the dressing room, but we can’t give up. That is clear too.

“It’s clear, the programme. Manchester City and the games after are tough but that’s the Premier League.”