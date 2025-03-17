Inter Miami say Lionel Messi has adductor injury after Argentina squad omission

Inter Miami have announced captain Lionel Messi has a “low-grade” adductor injury after he was left out of Argentina’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 37-year-old forward felt discomfort during his club’s 2-1 Major League Soccer win at Atlanta on Sunday.

Messi, who registered the equaliser in that game, was rested for three Miami matches before coming off the bench to score in last week’s Concacaf Champions Cup victory at Jamaican side Cavalier.

“Messi underwent an MRI (scan) this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night’s match against Atlanta United,” read a club statement.

“The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition.”

Messi is Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player with 112 goals in 191 appearances.

The World Cup holders can secure qualification for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico during this international window.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who lead the South American standings by five points, travel to second-placed Uruguay on Friday before hosting fifth-placed Brazil next Tuesday.