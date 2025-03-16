Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White added to England squad

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been added to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

The 25-year-old is expected to replace Cole Palmer, who was ruled out ahead of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal through injury.

He will now join up with the rest of the squad ahead of their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley.

Gibbs-White made his senior debut last September and has two caps to his name.

Tuchel, who took charge of England on January 1, name-checked Gibbs-White alongside James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Jacob Ramsey and Jarrad Branthwaite as players who could count themselves unlucky to miss out as he unveiled his first squad on Friday.

On the nature of Palmer’s injury, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “He needs a scan, it is planned for Monday morning. It’s a muscle problem.

“Probably in Cole’s case it will give him some rest physically and mentally. It could be good.”