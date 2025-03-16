Kinghorn, Dupont and Itoje make the cut in Six Nations team of the tournament

France pipped England to the Guinness Six Nations title after a thrilling final day’s action saw Les Bleus end a three-year wait for silverware.

Here, the PA news agency selects a team of the tournament as the countdown to this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia gathers pace.

15 Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

Scotland’s full-back had a memorable campaign, topping the statistics for most carries, metres carried and metres gained. A threat to every defence he encountered.

14 Tommy Freeman (England)

Became the first England player to score a try in every game of a Six Nations campaign. Started the tournament as right-wing, then moved to centre against Wales. A Lions certainty.

13 Huw Jones (Scotland)

Another strong Lions candidate, the Scotland centre scored four tries, made 52 carries and carried for more than 450 metres. A clever player who makes things happen.

12 Yoram Moefana (France)

A largely-unheralded member of the France team, he showed his worth by displaying impressive consistency. Scored two tries in the title-clinching victory over Scotland.

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Set a new Six Nations record of eight tries for one tournament and touched down in all five games to match the achievement of Freeman and his fellow France international Philippe Bernat-Salles 24 years ago. Electric pace.

10 Fin Smith (England)

At just 22 and with only 11 caps, Smith has rapidly grown into a fly-half of stature, pulling the strings for England with an impressive confidence and composure.

9 Antoine Dupont (France)

Suffered a season-ending knee injury during France’s pivotal victory over Ireland in round four, but had already done enough to again prove himself a class apart.

1 Ellis Genge (England)

England’s loosehead and vice-captain potentially moved ahead of Ireland prop Andrew Porter in the Lions Test pecking order. Scrummaged strongly and impressed in all departments.

2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

Captained his country against Wales and scored five tries in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Italy. Appears nailed on for the Lions Test team.

3 Will Stuart (England)

Marked his 50th cap with a try in the rout of Wales, and he has developed into one of England’s most consistent players. A quality scrummager who also impresses in the loose.

4 Maro Itoje (England)

Sets the highest of standards for himself, and again he did not fall short. Led by example and was the talisman for an England team edged out for the title by France. Must be favourite for the Lions captaincy.

5 Thibaud Flament (France)

Missed the first two Six Nations games because of injury, but Flament was at the heart of France’s forward effort. The complete package and among a star-studded team’s best players.

6 Tom Curry (England)

Tom Curry, with ball, made a huge impression on England’s Six Nations campaign (David Davies/PA)

A world-class Six Nations campaign for the England flanker, whose shuddering physicality came to the fore. A huge presence at the breakdown – he made five steals in that area – whose form never dipped.

7 Jac Morgan (Wales)

Ben Earl, Rory Darge and Ben Curry were among the opensides who excelled, but Wales captain Morgan’s efforts in the face of relentless adversity bordered on heroic. Was the tournament’s top tackler with 88.

8 Gregory Alldritt (France)

Took over as France captain after Dupont was injured, and led his team to title glory. Made 59 carries across the championship and was at the heart of everything good about Les Bleus.