Sonia Bompastor sets her sights on more cups after breaking duck with Chelsea

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor knows there is plenty of work still to do as her side took the first step in their quest for an historic quadruple by winning the Women’s League Cup.

Mayra Ramirez’s early opener and Yui Hasegawa’s own goal gave the Blues a 2-1 win at Pride Park and earned Bompastor’s first trophy in charge.

Victory saw her side draw first blood in their run of four successive matches against City, with a two-legged Champions League quarter-final and Women’s Super League match to come in the next 12 days.

Bompastor’s side will be favourites in all three of those games as the Frenchwoman remains on course for a glorious first season in charge after taking over from Emma Hayes, with Chelsea also in contention for the FA Cup and on course for an invincible season.

“We know now we are in a really decisive moment of the season, and we know every game will be important,” she said.

“This is our mindset and we just want to make sure at the end we grab as many trophies as we can, knowing it will be really difficult.

“I will celebrate the most at the end of the season, and hopefully we’ll have more than one trophy.

“But before I was saying we didn’t win anything yet, so now I can start to say we won one trophy, but only one out of four. And yeah, I will be maybe celebrating the most if we can get more than one.”

The game was played at Derby’s Pride Park stadium, with areas of the pitch in noticeably poor condition.

Bompastor said a men’s final would not be played in such conditions, adding: “That’s a bit of shame to have this pitch for a final, especially when you expect in England to have the best pitches in the world.

“I’m not sure if it was a men’s final game, it will be the same. So we just need to make sure we have the best facilities and the best grass to play the games.”

City had levelled through Aoba Fujino’s fine strike but they fell short in Nick Cushing’s first game in charge following the sacking of Gareth Taylor earlier in the week.

It does not get much easier for him as the second instalment of the Chelsea-City series comes in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Manchester City interim manager Nick Cushing hopes his team can bounce back from the loss at Derby (Richard Sellers/PA)

And Cushing wants to use the pain of his side’s final defeat as motivation for the forthcoming games.

“I suppose that’s my job, right? That’s mine and the staff’s job to swing this into being motivation, rather than the deflation of losing or the fear that we’re playing a better team,” he said.

“This feeling that you get when you lose in finals, if that’s not enough motivation to take you into the next game, then we’re playing the wrong game.

“And if watching that game back doesn’t give you the belief that you can go and win, you know, we did enough to win the game today with many, many moments, and I was proud of that.”