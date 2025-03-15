Saturday’s briefing: Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad throws up surprises

New boss Thomas Tuchel threw up several surprises in his first England squad.

Tuchel recalled Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford and named uncapped Newcastle defender Dan Burn and Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss those games as the Liverpool full-back was ruled out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle with an ankle injury.

Arsenal moved above Manchester United into second spot in the Women’s Super League with a 3-1 victory at Everton.

Henderson receives England lifeline

Jordan Henderson was the eyebrow-raising name in Thomas Tuchel’s maiden England squad.

The 34-year-old midfielder last appeared for England in November 2023, with his 81st cap appearing to be his final one having been left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional Euro 2024 squad.

Henderson had caused controversy that year as the high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights joined Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where same-sex relationships are illegal.

But Tuchel defended Henderson’s surprise selection, saying: “If you saw the reaction yesterday when I called him in person to tell him that he should come on Monday to camp, it was then you know instantly that you picked the right person.”

Alexander-Arnold delivers cup final blow for Reds

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, will miss the Carabao Cup final on Sunday after being injured in their Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain (Martin Rickett/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence for the Carabao Cup final was confirmed by Liverpool boss Arne Slot at his pre-Wembley press conference.

The England full-back is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury picked up during the Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

Slot will be without a recognised right-back against Newcastle as Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are still recovering from injuries.

But Slot remains confident that Alexander-Arnold will return to action before the end of the season.

Isak puts Newcastle future on hold

Striker Alexander Isak carries much of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup hopes of his shoulders (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sweden striker Alexander Isak has put talks over his future on hold as he attempts to help end Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Isak will be Newcastle’s biggest weapon in their bid to upset favourites Liverpool on Sunday.

The 25-year-old – who has scored 22 goals this season – will be coveted by the biggest clubs in Europe in the summer should he decide to quit Tyneside.

“About my future, it’s nothing really I think about,” said Isak.

“I’ve said many times during a season just focus on the job and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else so all of our focus is just on Sunday, and doing good and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Newcastle.”

United title hopes dented

Manchester United’s slim Women’s Super League title hopes were rocked by a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

United had won seven straight league games, but Liverpool’s fine form under interim manager Amber Whiteley continued as Fuka Nagano added to Olivia Smith’s brace.

Maya Le Tissier grabbed a late consolation, but United now trail WSL leaders Chelsea by eight points.

United lost second spot to Arsenal whose 3-1 win at Everton, courtesy of an Alessia Russo double and a Maren Mjelde own goal, took them above Marc Skinner’s side on goal difference.

What’s on today?

Nottingham Forest are hoping for a quickfire double over Ipswich after goalkeeper Matz Sels proved a penalty shoot-out hero in their recent FA Cup win (Mike Egerton/PA)

There are five Premier League games on Saturday with the focus on the race for European qualification.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest head to relegation-threatened Ipswich and Manchester City host Brighton with only a point between the sides.

A City win would take Pep Guardiola’s men into the top four, for 24 hours at least.

Bournemouth are at home to Brentford and Wolves hope to ease relegation worries away to rock-bottom Southampton.

The first women’s silverware of the season will be decided when Chelsea meet Manchester City in the League Cup final at Pride Park.