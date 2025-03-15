Pep Guardiola confident of Champions League place despite draw with Brighton

Pep Guardiola admitted he could feel the anxiety in the Etihad Stadium – but remains confident Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League.

The champions missed the chance to return to the Premier League top four on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow European challengers Brighton after twice surrendering the lead.

The result left them fifth in the table and gives fourth-placed Chelsea an opportunity to pull further away, and for others below them to make up ground.

Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal was another setback for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

After four consecutive titles, it is an unfamiliar position for City and their fans and Guardiola could sense a nervousness in the crowd.

“Yes definitely,” said the City manager. “Everybody feels the pressure.

“But it is what it is. We have to play better and after they will be back.

“In the good moments they are there but, of course, they feel it when it is not good.”

Guardiola remains optimistic that City, who have nine games remaining, will win their fight to qualify.

He said: “I’m always confident – in that I am a master. I do have moments (when) I can doubt but I find the right way, the positiveness in everything.

“I know it will be difficult for many reasons but we have nine games, nine finals.”

Guardiola had no complaints about the result after Erling Haaland’s penalty and an Omar Marmoush strike were cancelled out by Pervis Estupinan’s free-kick and Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal.

City were pegged back after goals from Erling Haaland, right, and Omar Marmoush (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “The performance was much, much, much better than the Nottingham Forest (defeat).

“We made good moments but they have fantastic players and they controlled us really well.”

Guardiola’s one moment of serious frustration was a second-half booking for Jeremy Doku for diving when the City winger had been jumping out of the way of a Jan Paul van Hecke challenge.

“If he doesn’t jump, he can break his leg,” said Guardiola, who also confirmed goalkeeper Ederson missed the game with an abdominal injury.

“Jeremy is not a diving player. They should know it but we didn’t win or lose for those decisions.”

Nico Gonzalez hit the post late on for City but Carlos Baleba could have won it for Brighton when he fired over in the closing moments.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, holds out a hand to silence Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on the touchline (Martin Rickett/PA)

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler, whose side remain a point behind City, did not dwell on that miss.

Hurzeler said: “The ball wasn’t in so I didn’t think about that. It was one of two or three really big chances in the second half when we could go for the winner.

“But we don’t complain. It is about reflecting and analysing the small margins we have to improve. Then we have to do it next time.

“We showed an impressive performance and showed we can compete with any team in the league.”