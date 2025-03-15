Dele Alli sent off 10 minutes into first appearance in over two years

Former England star Dele Alli endured a nightmare return on his first competitive appearance in over two years as he was sent off less than 10 minutes into his debut for Serie A side Como.

Dele, once a leading light at Tottenham and a World Cup semi-finalist with Gareth Southgate’s England in 2018, has been trying to put his career back on track after being picked up by Como boss Cesc Fabregas before Christmas.

He was summoned from the bench in the 81st minute of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at AC Milan, stepping out at San Siro to end a wait that dates back to his last appearance on loan at Besiktas in February 2023.

But his comeback turned sour when he made a clumsy challenge on former England team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the start of added time. He was shown an initial yellow card by referee Matteo Marchetti but a VAR review saw the caution turned into a red.

Another of his former England colleagues, Milan full-back Kyle Walker, appeared to try and talk Marchetti into showing lenience but the decision was already made.

Dele will now face a ban, just a few minutes into his return to competitive football.

The 28-year-old has opened up about his personal struggles during his lengthy absence from the game, revealing he was sexually abused as a child and later suffered from mental health issues and sleeping pill addiction.