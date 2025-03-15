Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid will refuse to play with less than 72 hours rest

Carlo Ancelotti insists Real Madrid will refuse to play any further games with less than 72 hours rest.

Ancelotti is angry after Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Villarreal took place 66 hours after Real set up a Champions League quarter-final with Arsenal by beating Atletico Madrid on penalties.

Real are invoking a FIFA recommendation issued in 2023 for a minimum compulsory rest period of 72 hours in between games in their protest to LaLiga.

“This team has something special – character and commitment,” Ancelotti said after the victory at El Madrigal which was clinched through two goals from Kylian Mbappé.

“We held our own physically. In the second half the team was exhausted, but that was normal. This victory speaks volumes about the team and the resources this squad has.

“We have to thank these players for their tremendous effort since January 3. This is the last time we’ll play a game without 72 hours of rest. We asked LaLiga to change it twice and nothing happened.”