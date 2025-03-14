We helped raise Premier League bar – Pep Guardiola responds to Capello criticism

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Fabio Capello’s claim that he is arrogant by pointing out his success has raised standards in the Premier League.

Former England boss Capello said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo this week that the Manchester City manager’s “arrogance has cost him several Champions League titles”.

The 78-year-old also claimed that Guardiola had “ruined” Italian football because too many coaches had tried to copy his fluid, possession-based style without having good enough players to do so.

Former England manager Fabio Capello was critical of Pep Guardiola (David Davies/PA)

Guardiola, however, is proud of his record, having guided City to six Premier League titles and Champions League glory since his arrival in 2016.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss also feels his success is illustrated by the strength of the English competition as City face a challenge from several teams, including Saturday’s opponents Brighton, for a top-four place this season.

Guardiola, 54, said: “Naming one of the big managers, one of the exceptional managers, in Fabio Capello – it doesn’t look like (it’s) arrogant, I would say, but we helped to raise the bar in the Premier League.

“I went to Bournemouth in the beginning, and now it’s different. I went in the beginning to Brighton, and now it’s different. And I went to Fulham in the beginning, and now it’s different.

“I’ve been here, I’m an old guy, I’m the oldest manager here, nine years. I know the evolution of the Premier League has been massive.

“It’s incredible how they’ve changed and it’s good, really good, for the Premier League.”

Capello argued that because Guardiola “always wanted to be the protagonist” he had made unnecessary selection or tactical calls in big certain games that had backfired.

It is not the first time the pair have not seen eye to eye.

Their differing footballing philosophies clashed when Guardiola played under the pragmatic Capello at Roma more than two decades ago.

Capello, who has also managed AC Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid in his own illustrious career, could not find an effective role for the Spaniard and repeatedly left him out of his side.

Asked specifically about the Italian’s comments Guardiola, however, had just a short answer.

Speaking at a press conference, he said with a smile: “I listen to everything that people say about me, everything, so be careful!

“It’s not the first time Mr Fabio Capello has said that. I’m not good enough to ruin Italian football, it is very important. A big hug for Fabio.”