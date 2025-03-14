Thomas Tuchel says Ben White ‘wants to be back’ in England squad

New boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Ben White wants to return to the international fold having previously made himself unavailable for England.

The 27-year-old has not featured for the national team since the 2022 World Cup, with former manager Gareth Southgate revealing last March that the defender did not want to be selected by the national team at that point.

White returned early from Qatar for what the Football Association called “personal reasons” and reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with then England assistant Steve Holland.

Tuchel confirmed after his appointment that he intended to speak to the Arsenal player, who underwent knee surgery in November.

Asked if White’s absence from his first squad was due to the player refusing a call-up, the new England boss said: “Absolutely not. He loves to be back in the squad, I just think it’s a bit too early now for him given the seriousness of the injury that he had.

“I’m delighted that he’s back, he’s back now in back-to-back trainings, so we were monitoring the process.

“Huge compliments to the medical and performance department of the FA, and thanks to everyone at Arsenal for letting us monitor closely.

“So, we’re on it, I’m speaking to him, I was speaking to him at the Champions League match now.

“I think now it’s just a question about getting more minutes, getting more rhythm, and then he has every chance to be back, and he wants to be back, and is glad to be back.”