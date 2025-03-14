Talking points: Borthwick rolls the dice as England bid for title in Cardiff

France are favourites to win the Guinness Six Nations title on ‘Super Saturday’ but England are also in contention heading into their clash with Wales.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points for the Principality Stadium showdown.

Eyes on the prize

For the first time since 2020, England enter the final round of the Six Nations with a shot at winning the title. They were successful on that occasion, dispatching Italy to become champions, but the odds are stacked against them this weekend. Steve Borthwick’s men must avoid a Wales ambush in Cardiff while registering a bonus-point win and hope France are stunned by Scotland in Paris. Ireland are also contenders.

The need for speed

Borthwick insists England will go for broke in their pursuit of the title and his audacious team selection reflects this aim. A trio of specialist opensides in the Curry twins and Ben Earl form the back row, while wing Tommy Freeman makes his first Test start at outside centre. Factor in Marcus Smith at full-back and the scope for three playmakers to be in action – Fin Smith as fly-half and George Ford off the bench – and it is a side full of dynamism, prompting Earl to declare “speed wins”.

Mr Versatile

Ben Earl will cover inside centre for England against Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

Earl was first used as a ‘hybrid player’ by Borthwick’s predecessor Eddie Jones five years ago but Saturday could emerge as the biggest test of his versatility yet. With Fraser Dingwall present as the only specialist centre, it will be Earl who fills in at 12 in the event of injury to the Northampton man. Nominally a flanker who can play number eight, his ability to provide midfield cover unlocks the scope to load the bench with six forwards. France’s Oscar Jegou and South Africa’s Kwagga Smith have excelled in the same role for their nations.

Wales target an end too their woes

Wales have not won a Six Nations game since they beat Italy in Rome two years ago – a run of 10 losses – and they need at least a point against England to potentially avoid the wooden spoon for a second successive season. Another defeat would see them create unwanted history in rugby union’s professional era by becoming the first tier one country to lose 17 Tests on the bounce.

Sherratt’s farewell?

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt is due to step down after the Six Nations (Jane Barlow/PA)

Matt Sherratt took over as Wales interim head coach when Warren Gatland departed after a dire 22-15 defeat against Italy on February 8 and he was adamant it would be for three games only before returning to his day job as Cardiff boss. But if England are upstaged, there will be a clamour for the Welsh Rugby Union to appoint him as Gatland’s full-time successor.