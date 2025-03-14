Response needed but title hopes slim – Italy v Ireland talking points

Ireland will attempt to keep alive their slim chances of a third successive Guinness Six Nations title against Italy in Rome.

Simon Easterby’s side are reliant on results in the other two fixtures after last weekend’s Dublin drubbing at the hands of France emphatically ended their Grand Slam aspirations.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points.

Bouncing back

Ireland were hammered by France (Niall Carson/PA)

What a difference a week makes. Ireland went into a mouthwatering contest with France in the championship driving seat but are now in serious danger of finishing third. While there is no shame in losing a fixture which has ultimately decided the destination of the title in the past three years, Ireland’s performance in the 42-27 loss was alarming. Easterby’s men must improve significantly on a shambolic second-half display to put some pressure on their title rivals.

Slim shot

Ireland need to win – ideally with a bonus point – to stand any chance of snatching the title. They will then face a waiting game. If Ireland successfully increase their points tally from 14 to 19, the permutations for them to lift silverware are relatively straightforward – they need second-placed England to, at most, beat Wales without a bonus point while also surrendering their current points difference advantage of seven, and then France must lose to Scotland in Paris.

Crowley in from the cold

Fly-half Jack Crowley, pictured, has been selected ahead of Sam Prendergast (Brian Lawless/PA)

Munster fly-half Jack Crowley played every minute of Ireland’s title-winning campaign in 2024 but the 25-year-old is now preparing for his first start of this year’s championship amid speculation about his club future. Crowley has had to remain patient for an opportunity to regain the number 10 jersey from Leinster’s Sam Prendergast and will certainly be eager to prove a point. If reports of a summer move to English club Leicester come to fruition, it may be his last international outing for the foreseeable future.

End of an era

Ireland pair Peter O’Mahony, right, and Conor Murray are preparing to wave goodbye to international rugby (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Eternal City provides the backdrop for the swansongs of two Ireland greats. Flanker Peter O’Mahony and scrum-half Conor Murray, who are among the replacements, will end their illustrious international careers following the match. Cian Healy – Ireland’s most-capped player, with 137 appearances – has already played his final Test after being left out of the 23. With a host of star names also expected to join permanent head coach Andy Farrell on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, Easterby’s squad for a summer series will likely have a very different feel.

Azzurri to add to Ireland’s blues?

An away victory is largely being taken for granted. Ireland have lost just one of the previous 25 Six Nations fixtures between the countries but Italy have improved significantly in recent years and demonstrated their try-scoring threat throughout the competition. Gonzalo Quesada’s side begin the weekend a point above winless Wales as they bid to avoid the wooden spoon for the second successive year. Quesada has made seven changes to the side beaten 47-24 by England, including dropping captain Michele Lamaro to the bench. A shock home win would leave alarm bells ringing in the Irish camp.