Prince of Wales believes Thomas Tuchel can bring England World Cup glory in 2026

The Prince of Wales is confident Thomas Tuchel is the right man to lead England, insisting the German can bring the country World Cup glory next summer.

The heir to the throne spent 18 years as president of the Football Association, stepping down after last year’s agonising Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and becoming a patron. And while he would have loved to see Gareth Southgate end the long wait for international silverware, Prince William insisted former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was the correct appointment to lead the side to success.

“I understand the debate around having an English manager. But, to me, it should be the best person for the job — and Thomas is exactly the right person,” he told The Sun ahead of Tuchel’s first squad announcement.

Thomas Tuchel will take charge of England for the first time this month (John Walton/PA)

“Without doubt he is one of the top five managers in the world. It would be amazing if he could win the World Cup next year. It’s gearing up to that and it’s definitely possible.

“We’re now as close as we’ve ever been, I really do feel that. It’s all coming together nicely — we just need the results on the pitch to go our way.”

The Prince of Wales also admitted to anonymously surfing internet chat pages on Aston Villa, the club he has supported since childhood.

“I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages,” he said. “I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”