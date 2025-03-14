Matt Sherratt: I need more time at club level and Wales need someone fresh

Matt Sherratt’s instinct is for “someone fresh to come in” as Wales head coach after his three-game stint ends following Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against England.

Sherratt has made an impressive impact since he took the reins from Warren Gatland.

And if Wales defeat their traditionally fiercest rivals in Cardiff, then a clamour can be expected for the Welsh Rugby Union to appoint him on a full-time basis.

But Gloucester-born Sherratt, whose father is English while his mother hails from the Welsh valleys town of Tredegar, will soon be back in the day-job as Cardiff boss.

“I am going to go back to Cardiff as head coach on Monday. If we beat England, I will probably be in on Friday,” Sherratt said.

“I have not changed on that. It is a big job, and for three games it has been a massively enjoyable campaign.

“My instinct is that it needs someone fresh to come in. And probably where I am as a coach – I have been a head coach for 18 months.

“I have always been pretty self-aware in terms of where I am in my development, and I feel I need a bit more time in the saddle as a head coach at club level.”

Sherratt, an affable and engaging figure, has instilled an ambition, creativity and freshness about Wales, which they highlighted by pushing Ireland to their mental and physical limits before succumbing 27-18 at the Principality Stadium.

Wales have so far been unable to end a losing run that now stands at 16 Tests, yet Sherratt has generated a far brighter outlook.

“I said to the group after Ireland, I think we’ve just got to be in the hunt at the end (of games),” Sherratt added.

Matt Sherratt has made a mark in a short period with Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’ve said to the players not to worry about the end result. If we can be in the fight at 70-75 minutes, at some stage we will get over the line.”

Sherratt’s farewell – if that is what it turns out to be – will see Wales striving to avoid a wooden spoon for the second season in a row, and England targeting title success.

England effectively need a bonus-point victory – and tournament favourites France losing at home to Scotland on Saturday night – for a first Six Nations crown since 2020.

Reflecting on Wales-England history, Sherratt said: “I used to have to sit between my mum and dad to split them up! And then I would switch sides, depending on who won.

“In the 70s I was probably wearing red a little bit more, and then come the 90s and early 2000s my dad’s voice probably took over the house a little bit more.

“He is going to the game on Saturday, and I’ve managed to change him I think (from England to Wales). I don’t know how long for, but definitely for this weekend.

“I have worked in Wales for so long, and I have got so much familiarity with a lot of the Welsh players – probably three-quarters of the squad I have coached before and have personal relationships with – so I am more interested in that than what country I was born in.”