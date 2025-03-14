Lewis Hamilton ready ‘to perform and perform soon’ – Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said he was in “absolutely no doubt” that Lewis Hamilton would be ready “to perform and perform soon” after his star signing finished fifth in practice for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Four hundred and six days after his shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari was announced, Hamilton finally made his much-anticipated debut for Ferrari in Melbourne.

Prior to Formula One’s first practice sessions of the new season, Hamilton – out-qualified and out-scored by George Russell at Mercedes last year and with just two victories from his last 69 appearances – insisted he was not feeling the pressure of a transfer billed as the biggest in the sport’s 75-year history.

Lewis Hamilton finally made his much-anticipated debut for Ferrari at Albert Park (Scott Barbour/AP)

The 40-year-old ended the first one-hour session at Albert Park down in 12th, complaining that he was struggling to turn the car before improving to fifth later in the day, albeit 0.420 seconds behind new team-mate Charles Leclerc who led the way.

“You can’t draw a conclusion after the first practice session,” said Ferrari team principal Vasseur in defence of the seven-time world champion.

“I have absolutely no doubt Lewis will be able to perform and perform soon.

“We have something like 150 practice sessions over the year, so this is just the beginning of the story. It’s a process we have to follow and we are on that path.

“We know we have a long way to go and we have made a good step compared to last year. I have a good feeling.”

The evidence of last month’s pre-season test in Bahrain appeared to suggest that McLaren and Ferrari would start the 24-round campaign as the teams to beat. And practice at a sun-lashed Albert Park did little to dispel that theory with the drivers from both sides occupying four of the first five places.

Home favourite Oscar Piastri finished 0.124 seconds behind Leclerc. Piastri’s team-mate Lando Norris, billed as the pre-season championship favourite, topped the opening session. However, he had to settle for third later in the day, 0.141 sec off Leclerc’s pace.

Ollie Bearman was unable to complete a lap in second practice after he crashed out of the opening running (Heath McKinley/AP)

Max Verstappen is bidding to win a fifth consecutive title, but he appeared short of confidence in his Red Bull, in sixth, 0.624 sec behind Leclerc.

Liam Lawson in the other Red Bull was only 17th of the 19 runners, while George Russell finished 10th for Mercedes, six places ahead of new team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

British teenager Ollie Bearman was unable to complete a lap in second practice after he crashed out of the opening running.

Bearman made three appearances last season – one for Ferrari and two for Haas – to land a promotion to the grid this year as one of six rookies in 2025.

However, Bearman ended up in the wall with 22 minutes left after he ran through the gravel on the exit of Turn 10. The right-rear wheel tore off his Haas with the front-right tyre crumpling underneath his machine.

“I am sorry,” said the 19-year-old on the radio before he emerged from his cockpit following the high-speed crash.

Bearman’s mechanics spent the next few hours attempting to fix his car, but they were unable to get it ready for the final action of the day.