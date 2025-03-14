Jack Draper eclipses Ben Shelton to reach Indian Wells semi-finals

Jack Draper downed American Ben Shelton in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.

After an even tussle to start the match, Draper struck first blood with a break of serve in the seventh game en route to wrapping up the first set 6-4.

The Briton then struggled in the opening stages of the second set, giving up a quick break and finding himself down 0-3.

He was able to rally, however, claiming three straight games before both players again settled into a chess match.

After mirroring each other to 5-5, Draper claimed a crucial break in the 11th and held serve to claim a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 39 minutes.

He will face second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final four after the Spaniard overcame Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 7-6 (4).