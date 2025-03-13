Shropshire Star
Close

UEFA planning talks on penalty rules after Julian Alvarez controversy

The Atletico Madrid forward was deemed by VAR to have touched the ball twice as he fired in his penalty in a shoot-out against Real Madrid.

By contributor Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
Published
Last updated
Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez falls to the ground after taking a penalty during a shootout at the end of the Champions League round of 16, second leg match against Real Madrid
UEFA says it will hold talks with the game’s lawmakers after Julian Alvarez’s penalty had to be disallowed for a double touch (Manu Fernandez/AP)

UEFA says it will hold talks with football’s lawmakers over the rules on double touches on penalty kicks after Atletico Madrid’s controversial Champions League exit.

Julian Alvarez was deemed by VAR to have touched the ball twice as he fired in his penalty in a shoot-out against Atleti’s city rivals Real Madrid, with the kick being disallowed.

Real went on to win the shoot-out 4-2. European football’s governing body said on Thursday that although the application of the law had been correct, it would “enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional”.

IFAB is the International Football Association Board, which sets the laws of football.

Law 14.1 states the kicker must not play the ball again until it has touched another player, with an indirect free-kick the sanction imposed when such an offence happens during regulation time.

A VAR review found Alvarez had touched the ball twice as he slipped in the process of taking his spot-kick.

“Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it, as shown in the attached video clip. Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed,” UEFA said in a statement.

The IFAB and FIFA have been contacted for comment.

Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone reacts after losing the penalty shootout during the Champions League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain
Diego Simeone challenged journalists at his press conference over whether they had seen the double touch (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Atletico boss Diego Simeone asked the assembled media at his post-match press conference whether they had seen the second touch from Alvarez.

“Don’t be afraid to speak,” the Argentinian said.

“Are you afraid because you’re going to be punished? If you’re afraid, don’t say anything. Raise your hand if you think Julian knocked twice. No-one? No-one. OK.”

Similar stories
Most popular