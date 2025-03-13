Max Verstappen move ‘not on the radar’ – Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed Max Verstappen is no longer on his radar and said he is ready to open talks with George Russell over a contract extension.

Wolff attempted to lure Verstappen to Mercedes as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton last year before the four-time world champion elected to stay at Red Bull.

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli was instead promoted from the team’s junior ranks alongside Russell for the new season which starts in Australia on Sunday.

Russell, 27, is entering his fourth season with Mercedes but his current deal is due to expire at the end of the year, leaving room for Wolff to make a play for Verstappen.

However, speaking in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s curtain-raiser, Wolff said: “We need to concentrate on our driver line-up.

“I don’t flirt outside if I am in a good relationship. At the moment that (a move for Verstappen) is not on the radar.

“I don’t like to shift my concentration away from these guys (Russell and Antonelli). I’m someone who sticks to what he says and this is the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that.”

Following Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari, Russell will enter a campaign as Mercedes’ lead driver for the first time in his career.

Mercedes driver George Russell is entering the final year of his current deal (David Davies/PA)

And when quizzed about Russell’s next deal, Wolff continued: “We had a chat a few weeks ago about when the right timing would be to liaise.

“We’re going to find some time, I guess before the summer. We will do that in a timely manner, without disrupting the season.”

Russell, who outscored Hamilton in two of the three years they were paired together at Mercedes, added: “In sport, performance speaks for itself. So from my side, there’s no pressure. I’ve got no doubts about myself, and everything will fall into place when the timing is right.

“With Toto and me, we’ve had such a long-term relationship and there is so much trust between one another. But at the moment, we have got bigger fish to fry, which is getting Mercedes back on top and trying to win races and championships.”