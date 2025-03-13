Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries to move top of Premier League table

Luke Littler earned bragging rights against his rival Luke Humphries by replacing him at the top of the Premier League table.

World champion Littler beat the world number one in the opening quarter-final of night six at Nottingham.

Littler produced an impressive escape act, throwing a clutch 164 checkout to level at 4-4, minutes after Humphries had missed the chance to go 4-2 up.

It was another instance of the teenager being able to turn a match on its head at a single visit, with Humphries primed to pounce if Littler had missed.

Victory saw Littler move into the semi-finals, where he will face Rob Cross or Chris Dobey aiming to make it back-to-back nightly wins after he triumphed in Brighton last week.

The 18-year-old said he is playing the best darts of his fledgling career, having also won the Belgian Open at the weekend.