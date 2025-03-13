Lewis Hamilton not feeling the pressure ahead of Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton insisted he is not feeling the pressure and has nothing to prove ahead of his Ferrari debut at Formula One’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The eyes of the sporting world will be on the 40-year-old British driver when he fulfils a childhood dream by racing for the Italian giants at Sunday’s first round of the campaign in Melbourne.

Hamilton made the move to Ferrari from Mercedes following the darkest period of his career, where he claimed just two victories from his last 69 appearances.

But when asked if he is feeling the weight of expectation of a transfer billed as the biggest in F1 history, Hamilton said: “I am not because I don’t really read the news, and I go through long, long periods of time without using social media. So I’m kind of living in my own little bubble.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will fulfil a lifelong ambition by starting his 19th Formula One campaign in the red Ferrari (PA)

“I am back at square one. I’ve been in the factory four days a week. I’ve given everything to training to push my mind and my body further than I have before to squeeze more juice out.”

He continued: “I’m under no illusions as to how difficult it will be. But I don’t feel the pressure. The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is from within. The pressure I put on myself is 10 times higher than any pressure anyone can put on me.

“I am not here to prove anything to anybody. I don’t feel I have to do that. I have been here a long, long time and done it time and time again. I know what it takes to do a good job and that is what I know I have to deliver, for me, for my family, for this team.”

Ferrari finished second to McLaren in the constructors’ championship last season and, with only minor technical changes to the rulebook over the winter, they should be in a position to challenge for wins again, and possibly the championship.

Hamilton is bidding to win a record eighth title and he has signed a two-year deal with Ferrari, worth in excess of £50million-a-year, in the hope of making history.

He added: “I want to come away from this weekend knowing that I have given absolutely everything and excelled. It is about getting into a good rhythm.

“When you join a new team, the sooner you perform at a high level and get results, the better. There will be a transition period. But the goal is to win and the goal is to take the team forward.

“I have had some not-so-spectacular years and I am trying to make sure I have a better year this season than the last three (with Mercedes).”

Hamilton’s new chapter with Ferrari comes 18 years after he made his maiden F1 appearance in a McLaren at Albert Park.

He finished third and was runner-up following a scintillating rookie championship, a point behind Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari’s last world champion.

Hamilton said: “Looking back when I was 22, I was not mature. I had done the homework as to how to drive the car, but I didn’t have a foundation around me, or a team.

“My dad (Anthony) and step-mum (Linda) booked the flights out here! And they are both here this weekend. It has been a long journey with them.

“But at the beginning, I didn’t have any help, and it was deep end everywhere. I drowned many times. Now I am comfortable in my own skin. What a rollercoaster it has been up until now. I am incredibly grateful to still be here and to have this opportunity. I can’t wait to get going.”