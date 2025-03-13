Joe Roberts starts on wing for first time as Wales face England

Scarlets centre Joe Roberts will make his first professional start on the wing when Wales tackle Guinness Six Nations title contenders England in Cardiff.

Roberts replaces Tom Rogers, who suffered a fractured thumb during the early stages of Wales’ 35-29 defeat against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Wales’ interim head coach Matt Sherratt has made one other change from that game, with Aaron Wainwright featuring at blindside flanker.

Wainwright’s call-up means captain Jac Morgan switches to his more familiar openside role and Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell drops to the replacements’ bench.

Roberts impressed on the wing after going on for Rogers in Edinburgh to win his fourth cap and he has won Sherratt’s vote ahead of other options such as starting Gloucester back Josh Hathaway or moving Max Llewellyn from midfield.

Sherratt takes charge of a third and final match before returning to his day job as Cardiff head coach, having been parachuted in when Warren Gatland departed following a dismal 22-15 defeat against Italy.

Wales were transformed under Sherratt against Ireland, pushing their opponents all the way during a 27-18 loss, before claiming two bonus points at Murrayfield after rallying from 35-8 adrift.

Wales, though, are on the back of 16 successive Test reversals and 10 Six Nations defeats in a row. They have not won a Test since the 2023 World Cup.

At least a point is required against England on Saturday to have any chance of avoiding a repeat wooden spoon after propping up the table last term.

England, meanwhile, know a five-point maximum at the Principality Stadium would guarantee a top-two finish, with the title a possibility.

Such a result would pile pressure on France, who need victory over Scotland in Paris on Saturday night to be guaranteed silverware.

Matt Sherratt took the Wales coaching reins on an interim basis (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sherratt said: “Wales-England is always a special occasion, and we know it will be an incredible atmosphere at Principality Stadium.

“We are excited to finish our campaign at home and are looking to put in our best performance on the pitch on Saturday.”

Team: B Murray (Scarlets); E Mee (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), B Thomas (Cardiff), J Roberts (Scarlets); G Anscombe (Gloucester), Tomos Williams (Gloucester); N Smith (Leicester), E Dee (Dragons), W John (Sale Sharks), W Rowlands (Racing 92), D Jenkins (Exeter), A Wainwright (Dragons), J Morgan (Ospreys, capt), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: D Lake (Ospreys), G Thomas (Ospreys), K Assiratti (Cardiff), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), T Reffell (Leicester), R Williams (Dragons), J Evans (Harlequins), N Tompkins (Saracens).