Ireland freshen things up with Jack Crowley one of six changes against Italy

Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley will make his first start of this year’s Guinness Six Nations in Saturday’s round-five clash in Italy.

Amid reports he could leave Munster to join Gallagher Premiership side Leicester at the end of the season, Crowley replaces Sam Prendergast as part of six changes to Simon Easterby’s starting XV.

The 25-year-old played every minute of Ireland’s title-winning campaign in 2024 but Leinster playmaker Prendergast, 22, has started the past six Test matches.

Fit-again wings James Lowe and Mack Hansen return, while centre Garry Ringrose is preferred to Bundee Aki following his suspension.

In the forward pack, James Ryan comes in for Joe McCarthy in the second row and Jack Conan takes Peter O’Mahony’s place at blindside flanker.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is poised for his first Ireland action since last summer’s tour of South Africa, having been named among the replacements following hamstring and calf problems.

O’Mahony and fellow retiring centurion Conor Murray will make their final Test outings from the bench.

Prop Cian Healy – Ireland’s most-capped player with 137 appearances – looks to have already played his final international after being left out of the matchday squad, with Jack Boyle providing loosehead cover for Andrew Porter.

McCarthy, O’Mahony, Prendergast and Aki drop to a bench which also includes hooker Gus McCarthy.

Prop Tadhg Furlong is set for his first Ireland appearance since last summer (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Following last weekend’s 42-27 loss at home to France, Ireland have only a slim chance of clinching a historic third consecutive Six Nations title.

The back-to-back champions must win in Rome and then hope second-placed England and the table-topping French slip up against Wales and Scotland respectively.

Ireland interim head coach Easterby said: “We have freshened things up a little this week in selection and it’s a great boost to welcome back some players from injury, alongside others who have patiently waited in the wings for their chance to start.

“While there was disappointment with certain aspects of our performance last weekend, we are thankful for the chance to get back on the horse this week.

“We’ve shown our resilience in recent years and I have no reason to believe that the game in Rome this weekend will be any different.

“The attitude of the players has been spot on since we gathered on Sunday evening, and you can sense a determination amongst everyone to give their best performance of the campaign. That’s both the challenge and the opportunity that faces us this week.

“A lot has been made about the various permutations at play, and it certainly makes for a dramatic day of international rugby. Our primary focus is on our performance and we are determined to finish our campaign on a positive note.”

Ireland team: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Crowley (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht); J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, captain).

Replacements: G McCarthy (Leinster), J Boyle (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), J McCarthy (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Murray (Munster), S Prendergast (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht).