Gregor Brown to make his first Six Nations start for Scotland against France

Gregor Brown will make his first Guinness Six Nations start for Scotland after being selected in the second row for Saturday’s showdown with France in Paris.

The 23-year-old Glasgow forward – who made his debut last summer – will take the place of Jonny Gray – who drops to the bench for the Stade de France showdown.

In the only other change to the starting XV, Matt Fagerson takes over from the injured Jack Dempsey at number eight. Co-captain Rory Darge has recovered from the hip issue that forced him off in last Saturday’s victory over Wales and takes his place in the back row.

Edinburgh forwards Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster will get their first involvement of the championship after being named as substitutes. Injured

Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner plus Glasgow backs Kyle Rowe and George Horne – who were all on the bench last weekend – drop out of the 23 altogether.

The Scots are no longer in title contention but can play a part in deciding the outcome of the championship, with France requiring a victory to secure the silverware.

Scotland team to face France on Saturday: B Kinghorn (Toulouse), D Graham (Edinburgh), H Jones (Glasgow), T Jordan (Glasgow), D Van der Merwe (Edinburgh), F Russell (Bath), B White (Toulon); P Schoeman (Edinburgh), D Cherry (Edinburgh), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), G Brown (Glasgow), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), R Darge (Glasgow), M Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: E Ashman (Edinburgh), R Sutherland (Glasgow), W Hurd (Leicester), J Gray (Bordeaux), M Sykes (Edinburgh), B Muncaster (Edinburgh), J Dobie (Glasgow), S McDowall (Glasgow).