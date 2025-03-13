Gerwyn Price gets better of Luke Littler again to claim Premier League victory

Luke Littler’s hoodoo against Gerwyn Price continued as the Welshman made it six wins in a row against the world champion to claim victory in night six of the Premier League.

Price is proving to be Littler’s kryptonite and posted a 6-3 win in the final in Nottingham.

The rest of the darting world will be wanting to know Price’s secret as he has not been beaten by Littler, who is swatting aside every other player, since April 2024, but the use of his stage presence and theatrics undoubtedly gets under the teenager’s skin.

The Welshman, who claims a second nightly win of the Premier League campaign, is the only player on the tour with a winning record over Littler, winning seven of their 11 meetings.

“I wanted to get another win over Luke, just to keep on top of him,” Price said.

“He is the best player in the world at the minute and will be for years.

“I think he will beat Phil Taylor’s record of 16 world titles, there is no one in the PDC who is going to stop him.

“Maybe someone from the younger generation, but we can’t stop him.

Littler earlier got the better of great rival Luke Humphries (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I wanted another one over Luke because I don’t think it will last long.”

It could have been different if Littler was better on his finishing as he missed 10 darts at the double against Price.

That was after he produced some stunning checkouts to get past Luke Humphries and Rob Cross.

He took out 110 and 164 to get one over Humphries in the quarter-final – a win which takes him to the top of the Premier League table.

It was even better against Cross as he checked out 167, 127 and 164 to seal a 6-3 win.

Price began with a 6-4 win over Stephen Bunting before demolishing Michael van Gerwen 6-1 in the semi-final.