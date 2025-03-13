Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick helps Manchester United to impressive victory

Manchester United reached the Europa League quarter-finals and kept their season alive as Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick inspired an eye-catching comeback win against 10-man Real Sociedad.

With Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils sat 14th in the Premier League and out of both domestic cups, this competition offered their only remaining route to silverware and, realistically, continental qualification.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s early spot-kick gave United a scare, but skipper Fernandes responded by scoring a pair of penalties before Sociedad substitute Jon Aramburu was sent off.

The Portugal international completed his hat-trick before Diogo Dalot wrapped up a 4-1 win, and 5-2 aggregate triumph, that sets up a quarter-final clash with Lyon.

Old Trafford rocked as Amorim’s absentee-hit side impressed in a week when co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe questioned some of the players’ quality and announced plans for a new £2billion, 100,000-seater super stadium.

United remain the Europa League’s only unbeaten side and still have the chance to end a season to forget on a high, just as they did by beating rivals Manchester City to win the FA Cup last term.

“We want Glazers out” echoed around Old Trafford as La Real started strongly and tested a new-look back-line featuring 18-year-old Ayden Heaven, who had never started a senior competitive match before.

But it was experienced Matthijs de Ligt who would be caught out early on, leaving Oyarzabal in a heap as he attempted to cut out Aritz Elustondo’s cross.

Referee Benoit Bastien pointed to the spot after reviewing the pitchside monitor on VAR Willy Delajod’s advice and Oyarzabal sent Andre Onana the wrong way with his 10th-minute penalty.

Bruno Fernandes strokes home from the penalty spot (Nick Potts/PA)

But a defiant United response from the stands was matched by those on the pitch, with a good move ending in Igor Zubeldia impeding Rasmus Hojlund as he attempted to reach a ball from Fernandes.

The Portuguese converted the resulting penalty in front of the Stretford End.

Amorim’s men looked to build on that 16th-minute leveller, having half-chances before Joshua Zirkzee showed fine footwork and awareness to cut back for Hojlund to direct agonisingly wide.

Patrick Dorgu whistled a volley over and saw a low strike held before the break, after which he drew a foul from Elustondo after Zirkzee saw a low shot saved by Alex Remiro.

Bastien pointed to the spot and Fernandes kept his cool after loud appeals to score his second from 12 yards in the 50th minute.

United continued to probe and the incline on Real Sociedad’s uphill battle increased in the 63rd minute.

Zirkzee’s beautiful defence-splitting pass put rapid Dorgu behind, only for him to be brought down by Aramburu. The incident took place more than 40 yards from goal and Bastien dished out a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

United looked to put the game to bed having failed to do so last week in San Sebastian.

De Ligt lashed over and Hojlund tried to end his goal drought, with Fernandes looking to complete a hat-trick as Amorim’s side impressed.

Zirkzee was denied by Remiro and then headed inches wide, before the decision to award another penalty for a Hamari Traore challenge on Dorgu was overturned.

Even the United player indicated it was not a foul, but they would not have to wait long for more.

Alejandro Garnacho slipped in Fernandes to fire home in the 87th minute, with another arriving in stoppage time as Dalot slammed home after lovely work by Hojlund.