Aston Villa captain John McGinn ‘dares to dream’ against PSG

Aston Villa captain John McGinn is pinching himself at the prospect of playing Paris St Germain over 20 years after visiting the Parc des Princes on holiday.

Villa will face the French champions in the Champions League quarter-finals after they completed a 6-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge in the last 16.

Their trip to the Parc des Princes on April 9 will see boss Unai Emery return to his former employers and Marcos Asensio take on his parent club.

McGinn’s experience of the French capital is a short stop on holiday.

“The only place I’ve been there is the shop, I’ve not managed them or played for them,” he said.

“I think I was about seven or eight. We went to France on holiday. We were in a big camper van I remember.

“We stopped off at Paris on the way to Disneyland. I think we went to a camping site somewhere.

“I remember getting a PSG strip. That was as close as I thought I would ever get to playing against them.

“I think, for us, it’s a case of leaving absolutely everything out there.

“We’ll be underdogs, but what we’ve got is some massive games both in the cup and in the league before then.

“Focus switches to that game and getting everyone back to full fitness.”

It is an incredible rise for Villa, who McGinn was playing for when they were beaten by Millwall and Wigan in the Championship, and they are dreaming of a repeat of their 1982 European Cup triumph.

“It’s surreal,” McGinn added. “I think you don’t get the time to reflect when you’re playing, but me and Ty (Tyrone Mings) had a laugh about it.

“We were part of a roller coaster season in which we ended up getting promoted.

“I think as players, the staff members that have been here a long time and the supporters who were with us through thick and thin, Millwall away getting hammered, Wigan away getting hammered.

“Now they’ve got a trip to Paris to look forward to in the last eight of the Champions League.

“It’s amazing. But we need to take stock, go there and compete and it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“We all deserve it. But why not dare to dream?

“We can carry this journey on. You never, never know. Stranger things have happened.

“We know we’re capable of playing against the best, competing against the best and I’m sure every team that comes up against us will know they’re in for a game.”