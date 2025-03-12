Unai Emery proud as Aston Villa compete against the ‘best teams in the world’

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is excited to go toe-to-toe with the best clubs in Europe after his side booked a Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain.

Villa continued their dream debut season in the premier European cup competition after completing a 6-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge in the last 16.

They won the second leg 3-0 at Villa Park thanks to three goals in 11 second-half minutes, with Marco Asensio grabbing a brace and Ian Maatsen adding another against the Belgian side who were reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute.

A two-legged tie with Liverpool’s conquerors awaits next month, which will be a first return to the Parc des Princes for former PSG boss Emery, while Asensio will be able to face his parent club, having joined Villa from the Ligue 1 side on loan in January.

The Prince of Wales was at Villa Park on Wednesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

But for now Villa can bask in the glory of another famous European night in front of the watching Prince William, who jovially beamed “see you in Paris” after the game.

Emery said: “Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, this is the level and we are in this level. We have to be proud.

“We want more, we want to compete against the best teams in the world. We are one in the last eight and our priority is to try to be close in the level we are facing.

“Of course to play quarter-final is fantastic, we’re very motivated against everything we were expected to play.

“They show the capacity against Liverpool, the best team in the Premier League, and it’s been a very huge challenge for Aston Villa, for the supporters and players and coaches and me as well.

“To play against PSG is special because I didn’t go back since I left, either playing or visiting Paris. It will be fantastic.”

The French champions showcased their potential to finally get their hands on the Champions League by beating Liverpool over two legs.

Emery knows the size of the job in the next round.

He added: “I know the potential they have, now they are going to be excited and very motivated in the Champions League. They performed very well, they competed two matches fantastic.

“We will try as best as possible to prepare for the match. It’s very important to be in the Champions League and to play against PSG is something we have to be proud of.”