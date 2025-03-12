Ruben Amorim keen to change Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mind on ‘underperforming’ team

Ruben Amorim says the onus is on him and Manchester United’s “underperforming” players to change critical co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mind, starting with keeping their season alive by sealing Europa League progress.

The Red Devils languish 14th in the Premier League and are out of both domestic cup competitions, meaning they have to overcome Real Sociedad in Thursday’s last-16 second leg to stand any chance of winning silverware this term.

The Europa League also offers United’s only realistic route to continental qualification in a poor season that led Ratcliffe this week to say that some players are “not good enough” and “probably are overpaid”.

Manchester United’s Casemiro was namechecked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The co-owner namechecked Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana, as well as the loaned-out pair of Jadon Sancho and Antony, in eye-catching remarks about “inherited” players that the club are still paying for.

Asked about Ratcliffe’s comments, United head coach Amorim said: “I think if we are being honest in this moment everybody – me, all the players – are underperforming this season so we can always change that.

“So, I include myself in that part of underperforming. You are talking about players like Casemiro, for example, that won everything, and we know that these kind of players can play so much better, so that is the focus.

“He was honest in that, so the focus is to change his mind and to change all the people’s minds.”

Amorim said there had been no complaints from players about Ratcliffe’s interviews and instead expects them to elicit a positive response.

“I think it is the right way to do it,” the United boss said. “If you are a top player and you play in this football club and even me – a lot of people say I am not good enough for the club and my feeling is you can change that with results.

“In training I feel they want that really bad, especially tomorrow.”

United look set to be without 11 players for the key clash against La Real as they attempt to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

“In that context it’s also important give us more energy to continue the season,” Amorim said of a tie that is all square at 1-1.

“We know that it’s not going to change a lot the idea for the next season, but it gives us more energy to finish the season in the in a different way. Tomorrow, again, is going to be really important game for us.”

Amorim has the backing of key figures at the club irrespective of Thursday’s result, with co-owner Ratcliffe speaking glowingly about him and their unfiltered conversations.

“It’s really good since day one,” said Amorim, who praised the “amazing” plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium.

Manchester United revealed plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium on Tuesday (Foster + Partners handout)

“I think we are really blunt and honest with each other. It’s a little bit our characters, we are quite similar in that.

“I always felt the support of the board and especially from Sir Jim.

“I cannot tell you the conversations, but they are simple conversations, clear conversations and honest conversations.”